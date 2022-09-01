Avril Lavigne Honored With a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril Lavigne has been crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Twenty years ago the pop-punk princess exploded onto the music scene with her debut album, "Let Go."

The singer became an icon with her skateboard, guitar, and string of teen angst-fuelled hits. It was during this early phase of her career that Lavigne first visited the famed boulevard during a trip to Los Angeles. And while a lot has changed, it was a full-circle moment for Lavigne on Wednesday, when she returned to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this time to celebrate receiving her very own star.

"So, I’m 16 years old and I’m on my first trip to Hollywood, and of course, I had to visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame because it’s iconic," Lavigne recalled of her first trip during Wednesday's ceremony, according to Variety.

"I can remember seeing these legendary names, and I never could have imagined mine would be here," she continued. "This is so crazy. I am so grateful. This is probably one of the coolest days of my life."

Lavigne proceeded to thank several people who have been instrumental in her career throughout the years, including her fiancé Mod Sun, producer and Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann, co-writer Lauren Christy and rocker Machine Gun Kelly, who has collaborated with Lavigne and shared the stage with her during their co-headlining U.S. tour over the summer.

"Today, I love making music more than ever. I feel so inspired," Lavigne added. "And I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day, full of hopes and dreams, sees this star and thinks to themself, ‘Oh my god, my name could be there one day, too.’ Because it can."

Earlier this year, Lavigne released her new album, "Love Sux," which marked her comeback into the world of rock. For a while, the singer faded into obscurity as she battled with Lyme disease and while she continued to release music, her latest album has elevated her to the same level of success that "Let Go" did 20 years ago.

Commenting on the theme of her latest album during an interview with Vogue, Lavigne explained that while things change over the years, love and heartache never really changed.

"I wrote my first album when I was a teenager fresh out of high school," she said. "I was writing about young love. Now, I’m writing about my experience as a woman. But relationships and love don’t get any easier. It’s the same s***, different pile."