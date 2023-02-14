Austin Majors, Child Star of 'NYPD Blue,' Dies at 27

Former child actor Austin Majors, best known for his role in "NYPD Blue," died Saturday in Los Angeles at age 27.

The news was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

According to Variety, Majors was living at a downtown Los Angeles facility for the homeless. Last week he appeared in the Los Angeles Daily News when Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass toured the facility.

Majors' sister, Kali Raglin, also shared the news on Facebook.

"My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It's so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live," she wrote.

"Austin made an impact on so many people around the world with his acting talent and he would be so comforted to know so many people care and loved him," she added in a separate post.

In a statement to TMZ, Major's family remembered him as a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing," the statement read.

"Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together," his family continued. "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Born in 1995, Majors rose to prominence in 1999, when he was cast as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), in "NYPD Blue." Majors went on to appear in several television series including "How I Met Your Mother," "Desperate Housewives," "American Dad!" "Threshold," "NCIS," and "According to Jim."

Majors also appeared films like "An Accidental Christmas," "Christmas in Tinseltown," "Treasure Planet," "The Price of Air," and "The Legend of John Henry."