Broadway Star Audra McDonald Calls Out Fan for Following Her Home

Audra McDonald revealed that she had a disturbing encounter with a fan who followed her home after a performance of "Gypsy" at the Majestic Theatre.

The 55-year-old Tony-winning actor, who gave her final performance in the Broadway revival on Sunday, recounted the incident in an Instagram video posted the day before her closing show.

According to McDonald, the person waited near the stage door, trailed her to her home, and even entered the building. She said the fan stood "uncomfortably close," and when security intervened, the person justified their behavior by insisting they had traveled from out of town and felt they deserved an autograph.

"That is crossing a big ol' boundary. And just want to call that out," McDonald said. "That's a big no-no. That's now messing with my safety. And it's not right."

Reflecting on the incident, McDonald emphasized the value of respect for performers, pointing out that some choose not to interact with fans after a performance.

"There are a lot of reasons that performers don't do the stage door. There have been shows that I've done it and shows where I haven't done it," she said.

"When you see an actor leave the stage door, if they don't stop, leave them alone," she added. "There is a reason that they're not stopping, and it has nothing to do with you."

McDonald also used Instagram on Monday to bid farewell to her "Gypsy" role of Mama Rose, wrapping up a stretch of 28 previews and 261 shows.

"I couldn't have wished for a more brilliant, fierce, joyous, kind and loving group of souls with which to travel this road," she wrote.

In 2024, McDonald made history as Broadway's first Black Mama Rose — a role that earned her a 2025 Tony nod for Best Actress in a Musical.

"I don't even have the words to express how much I love them all. My head is full of gorgeous memories, my body is tired, and my heart is full of nothing but gratitude and love," she concluded.