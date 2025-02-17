WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aubreyplaza | appearance | husband | death

Aubrey Plaza Makes First Appearance Since Husband's Death

By    |   Monday, 17 February 2025 11:21 AM EST

Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance Saturday since her husband, Jeff Baena, died this year by suicide.  

The 40-year-old actor attended the "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" in New York City where she introduced Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. Plaza skipped the red carpet ahead of the event.

According to authorities, Baena's body was found by an assistant at a home in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 3, as reported by TMZ. First responders who arrived at the scene declared Baena dead. The Los Angeles County medical examiner later determined that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Baena met and started dating Plaza in 2011. They married during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Plaza revealed during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying that they "got a little bored one night" and decided to marry after celebrating their 10th anniversary, according to Sky News. 

Baena is credited with directing and contributing to over a dozen films and projects. He gained recognition for his debut feature, "Life After Beth," a zombie-themed comedy he wrote and directed, featuring Plaza, People reported.

In 2021, Baena developed "Cinema Toast," an anthology series for Showtime, which also served as Plaza's debut as a director.

Plaza and Baena's family spoke out about his death in a Jan. 6 statement to People that read, "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

An obituary for Baena published in the Miami Herald described him as "a beloved son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many."

"Jeff left us too soon, but despite his woefully too-short life, he left us with treasured memories of a gifted filmmaker, as well as a very special person on so many different levels," the obituary read.

"We shall always love and deeply miss Jeff. His presence, as well as his work, made the world feel better. He had lots more to offer. Alas, all that is gone. Sweet dreams, our Little Prince," the obituary concluded, referencing  Baena's favorite book as a boy, "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance Saturday since her husband, Jeff Baena, died this year by suicide. The 40-year-old actress attended the "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" in New York City where she introduced Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard.
aubreyplaza, appearance, husband, death
354
2025-21-17
Monday, 17 February 2025 11:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved