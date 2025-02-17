Aubrey Plaza Makes First Appearance Since Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance Saturday since her husband, Jeff Baena, died this year by suicide.

The 40-year-old actor attended the "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" in New York City where she introduced Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. Plaza skipped the red carpet ahead of the event.

According to authorities, Baena's body was found by an assistant at a home in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 3, as reported by TMZ. First responders who arrived at the scene declared Baena dead. The Los Angeles County medical examiner later determined that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Baena met and started dating Plaza in 2011. They married during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Plaza revealed during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying that they "got a little bored one night" and decided to marry after celebrating their 10th anniversary, according to Sky News.

Baena is credited with directing and contributing to over a dozen films and projects. He gained recognition for his debut feature, "Life After Beth," a zombie-themed comedy he wrote and directed, featuring Plaza, People reported.

In 2021, Baena developed "Cinema Toast," an anthology series for Showtime, which also served as Plaza's debut as a director.

Plaza and Baena's family spoke out about his death in a Jan. 6 statement to People that read, "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

An obituary for Baena published in the Miami Herald described him as "a beloved son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many."

"Jeff left us too soon, but despite his woefully too-short life, he left us with treasured memories of a gifted filmmaker, as well as a very special person on so many different levels," the obituary read.

"We shall always love and deeply miss Jeff. His presence, as well as his work, made the world feel better. He had lots more to offer. Alas, all that is gone. Sweet dreams, our Little Prince," the obituary concluded, referencing Baena's favorite book as a boy, "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.