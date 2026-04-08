Aubrey Plaza Expecting First Child With Partner Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with actor Christopher Abbott.

A representative confirmed the news to People.

Plaza, 41, and Abbott, 40, have not publicly confirmed a romantic relationship but have an established working history.

The pair appeared together in the 2020 film "Black Bear" and later shared the stage in the 2023 off-Broadway revival of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea," according to E! News.

The news comes as Plaza continues to navigate the aftermath of the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who died by suicide in January 2025 at age 47.

Plaza and Baena had been married for three years but were separated as of September 2024, several months before his death.

Baena built a career as a writer and director, including co-writing the 2004 film "I Heart Huckabees." He frequently collaborated with Plaza, directing her in the 2014 horror-comedy "Life After Beth," as well as in the 2021 series "Cinema Toast" and the 2022 film "Spin Me Round."

In the months following Baena's death, Plaza spoke about the ongoing impact of grief. During an August appearance on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast, she described her day-to-day experience, saying, "Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm OK, but it's a daily struggle, obviously."

She used imagery from the 2025 film "The Gorge" to explain how that grief has felt.

"There's like a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's gorge in between," she said, referencing the film's central setting.

Plaza continued, drawing a comparison between the film and her emotional state.

She said the film resonated with her experience of grief, describing it as something ever-present and difficult to escape.

"I swear when I watched it—I was like, that feels like what my grief is like—or what grief could be like," she said, adding that it feels like "a giant ocean of awfulness" that is always visible.

At times, she said, she feels pulled toward it, wanting to "dive into it," while at other moments she keeps her distance. "But, it's always there."

Plaza also referred to the film's storyline.

"It's like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller. In the movie, there's like a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's [a] gorge in between and it's filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them," she said.