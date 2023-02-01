Ashton Kutcher Admits He Was Mad About Ex Demi Moore's Memoir

Ashton Kutcher has admitted that the "Inside Out" memoir of his ex-wife, Demi Moore, left him feeling outraged when it hit bookstores in September 2019.

Speaking with Esquire in a feature interview published Tuesday, the 44-year-old actor said he was "f---ing p---ed" by the book, in which Moore, 60, reflects on two threesomes she and Kutcher reportedly had during their time together. She also accuses him of influencing her relapse.

"I'd finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [my wife] Mila [Kunis] and my life and my family," Kutcher said. He and Kunis share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.

"And then, the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids' school," he continued, adding that he does not have any "hard feelings" for Moore. The pair were married from 2005 to 2013. Becoming her husband meant Kutcher was also becoming a stepfather to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

"I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old," he recalled. And while Kutcher and Moore did try to have children of their own, they eventually called it quits, after Moore suffered a miscarriage at six months pregnant.

"Losing a kid that you think you're going to have, and that close to thinking you're going to have a kid, is really, really painful," Kutcher said. "Everyone deals with that in different ways."

The actor admitted he didn't know how he coped with that loss.

"I love kids," he continued. "I wouldn't have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn't love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. ... for whatever reason, I had to have that experience."

Kutcher and Moore separated in 2011, settling their divorce two years later. The split left him feeling like a "wholesale f---ing failure."

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce," he explained. "You failed at marriage."

The year that their divorce was finalized, Kutcher began dating Kunis, 39. They were engaged two years later, and by 2015 they were married.

"The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talent, her skills, her gifts. I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her," Kutcher said.

"We already knew all of each other's dirt," he continued, adding "My wife is so much cooler than me."