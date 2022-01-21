Ashley Park Says She Mistook COVID for Shock From BTS Fangirl Moment

Ashley Park has admitted that she mistook COVID symptoms for a deep state of shock that she experienced after the stars of BTS acknowledged her performance.

The 30-year-old California-born singer and actress shared her account during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday. It was a dream-come-true moment for Park when she was given the go-ahead to perform the BTS hit "Dynamite" during an episode of "Emily in Paris."

"I remember being on set that day," she told Kimmel, according to Newsweek. "I was actually super nervous, because I hadn't been in front of a live audience in a while. Lily Collins, who's like the best most supportive person on set ever [was also there]. I was like, 'If BTS were ever to see this in an alternative universe, I would just wanna make them as proud as they have made me as a Korean, as an artist."

Her wishes came true after the release of the Season 2 episode when the singers from BTS took to social media to endorse her performance.

"RM posted on his Instagram Story a clip of it was like laughing along," she said. "I was dressed as half-man, half-woman with a mustache. So I was like, 'He could be laughing at me, but I'm just internalizing that he's laughing.'"

It did not stop there.

"Fast forward to a couple days later, V, Tae-hyung, he posted on his feed the video of the number," Park continued. "I was getting a manicure at the time and I couldn't stop shaking. It's a miracle I got the manicure."

Park described how she "couldn't think," she "couldn't talk," and she "couldn't get up."

"And I was like, 'Is this what it feels like when your body goes into shock?' Like, my sinuses, my head was [foggy]," she said. "I was like, 'I've never had this experience before — I've never been a fangirl to this extent.' I was just like, 'There is no world in which I thought they would even see it, let alone post it and approve it!'"

The next day Park went for a COVID test and it came back positive.

"I had Omicron, which is why I was in such a fog! Like, the whole day before, when I could not get up, I didn't think it was COVID, because I really just thought this was me going into shock," she said.

"You thought it was BTS fever," joked Kimmel. "They're both very dangerous. You're lucky to come out of those alive."