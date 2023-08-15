Ashley Olsen Secretly Gives Birth to First Baby

Ashley Olsen has become a mom.

The fashion mogul, 37, and her husband, Louis Eisner, 34, privately welcomed their first child together, a son named Otto, in New York, according to TMZ. No further details have been released.

The couple is known for keeping their relationship private, and the pregnancy news is just the latest example.

They waited two years to make their relationship public, even though they were first linked in 2017 while attending the Hammer Museum's Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles, Parade noted.

While the details of how Ashley Olsen and Eisner met are unknown, reports state that they were introduced by mutual friends.

Both Ashley Olsen and Eisner have ties to the fashion industry, and Eisner's mother, Lisa, is a well-known jewelry designer and fashion photographer who previously served as the West Coast editor of Vogue.

Although they typically keep their personal lives private, the couple was seen enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy in August, 2022, just months before they secretly wed.

Ashley Olsen, the twin sister and frequent collaborator of Mary-Kate Olsen, married Eisner in a small private ceremony in Bel Air, California, on Dec. 28, 2022. The event was attended by only a few dozen guests.

Back in June, 2021, the "Full House" actors, Ashley and Mary-Kate, spoke about keeping their personal lives private since their days as child stars. They mentioned that their simple and minimalistic style reflects this approach.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate Olsen told i-D at the time. She was speaking in response to a question about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," added Ashley Olsen. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.

"Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down," she continued. "It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."