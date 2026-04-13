Beloved Bollywood Singer Asha Bhosle Dies At 92

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most prolific and influential playback singers, has died in Mumbai at age 92.

She died on Sunday after being admitted to a hospital for extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, The Guardian reported.

Widely regarded as a defining voice of Indian cinema, Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs across multiple languages and genres, shaping the sound of Bollywood for decades.

Her repertoire ranged from cabaret-style hits such as "Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja" to more introspective melodies like "In Ankhon Ki Masti."

Known for embracing western influences alongside traditional forms, she established a distinct musical identity within the playback singing tradition, in which songs are recorded for actors to lip-sync on screen.

News of her death drew tributes from politicians, artists, and sports figures across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened, describing her as a figure whose "extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage, and touched countless hearts across the world," adding: "She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people's lives."

Home Minister Amit Shah said her voice had reached millions and left "an indelible mark not just in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati and many other languages, but also in folk songs."

Actor and politician Hema Malini said: "I just can't believe how someone so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs, has left us grieving," calling her death a "huge loss … for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever."

Composer AR Rahman said: "She lives forever with her voice and aura. … What an artist."

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar described Sunday as "a deeply sad day for India and for music lovers across the world" and thanked her for "filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music."

Funeral rites were held Monday in Mumbai, where she was cremated at Shivaji Park with full state honours, BBC reported.

Political leaders, film figures, and members of the public attended the ceremony, while large crowds gathered outside to witness the final rites.

In the days following her death, mourners gathered in large numbers at her residence in Mumbai to pay their respects.

Her body was placed in a casket draped in the Indian flag and surrounded by floral tributes before being taken in procession to the cremation ground.

A ceremonial gun salute was also held as part of the funeral proceedings.

Born on Sept. 8, 1933, into a musical family, Bhosle was one of several siblings who pursued careers in music.

Her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who died in 2022, was widely known as "India's nightingale." Despite frequent comparisons, Bhosle developed her own style, working across pop, folk and film music.

Her early life included personal hardship, including a turbulent marriage at age 16.

Over time, she became one of Indian cinema's most versatile singers, earning major recognition, including the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2000 and two Grammy nominations.

Her work also reached international audiences through collaborations such as "Bow Down Mister" with Boy George in 1991 and through "Brimful of Asha", a 1997 tribute by Cornershop.

She was later featured on Gorillaz's album "The Mountain," released at the end of February.

"Few have reached the ability to be loved in so many languages and dialects, and even fewer have reached so many with the astonishment of heart that her songs gave us," said Cornershop's Tjinder Singh.

Outside music, Bhosle pursued business ventures, including the Asha's restaurant chain in Dubai and Britain.