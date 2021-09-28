×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: artist | jens haaning | kunsten museum | artwork

Artist Commissioned $84,000 for His Work Sent Museum Empty Frames

Artist Commissioned $84,000 for His Work Sent Museum Empty Frames
Kunsten Museum of Modern Art Aalborg (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 September 2021 12:24 PM

A Danish artist who was paid roughly $84,000 for his work decided to keep the cash and instead send two empty frames back to the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in ​​northern Denmark. The name for the art was apt — "Take the Money and Run."

Jens Haaning was lent half a million kroner by the museum for his work, which was meant to be re-created older pieces of his that were made out of cash, according to The Washington Post. The artist was paid 25,000 kroner, which is about $3,900, in addition to the money that would be displayed in the two pieces but when he realized the cost to fund the project alone would cost him about 25,000 kroner, he changed his plans. 

The museum, which commissioned the work for its new exhibition about the labor market and features 20 artists, has little other choice but to now display the new work he sent them last week.

"The work is that I have taken their money," Haaning said in an interview with a Danish radio show, according to The Washington Post. 

The artist noted that his new artworks were an appropriate representation of the museum's exhibition. Lasse Andersson, the museum director, agreed but noted that Haaning violated their legal agreement and held him accountable for paying back the 534,000 kroner, the equivalent of over $84,000, by Jan. 14. 

"I want to give Jens absolutely the right that a work has been created in its own right, which actually comments on the exhibition we have," Andersson said. "But that is not the agreement we had."

Commenting on the display, and Haaning's new pieces that will feature in the exhibition, Andersson explained that it was a "comment on how we all work and it’s probably also a comment on the value of what he creates."

"So there are lots of layers that we think are interesting."

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
A Danish artist who was paid roughly $84,000 for his work decided to keep the cash and instead send two empty frames back to the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in ​​northern Denmark...
artist, jens haaning, kunsten museum, artwork
337
2021-24-28
Tuesday, 28 September 2021 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App