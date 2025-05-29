WATCH TV LIVE

5 Protesters Arrested at Gal Gadot Filming Set

Thursday, 29 May 2025 01:10 PM EDT

Production on Israeli actor Gal Gadot's upcoming film "The Runner" was disrupted this week when protesters showed up at the London set. 

According to reports, five people were arrested, three at the scene in Westminster for harassment and blocking workplace access, and two others in connection with earlier demonstrations. 

Despite the incident, sources told Deadline that filming remained on track.

In a news release, police said the set was hit with demonstrations "solely because an actress involved in the production is Israeli," according to Deadline.

"While we absolutely acknowledge the importance of peaceful protest, we have a duty to intervene where it crosses the line into serious disruption or criminality," Superintendent Neil Holyoak said in a statement.

Gadot, born in Israel and having previously served as a member of the IDF, has been vocal about her support for Israel. Her stance led to pro-Palestine demonstrations during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March. Speaking at the event, Gadot, who became the first Israeli actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said the milestone was a dream come true. 

"I'm just a girl from a town in Israel," she said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I could never imagine such a moment. I never dreamt of becoming an actress and I never knew that these things are possible. ... This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible."

On March 4, Gadot was honored with the Anti-Defamation League's International Leadership Award. During her keynote address at the ADL's Never Is Now 2025 Summit, she talked about the global response to recent violence against Jews.

"Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews," she said.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


