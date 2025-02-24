Lindsay Lohan's Father Arrested on Felony Assault Charge

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, has been arrested in Texas on assault charges involving his estranged wife, Kate Major, according to reports.

The 64-year-old was taken into custody Saturday and charged with "continuous violence against the family," the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Page Six. Authorities say Major was at a doctor's appointment when Michael Lohan was seen in the parking lot, prompting a call to law enforcement.

Major, 42, told officers that the elder Lohan had flipped her out of a chair days earlier, leaving her in pain. A female deputy later confirmed she had visible bruising. Michael Lohan remains in custody with his bond set at $30,000.

He has released a statement on the issue to TMZ, dismissing Major's claims.

"I've shut up long enough about Kate's physical, emotional, and verbal abuse. She set me up," he told the outlet. "Originally, she said I was stalking her!"

When that didn't work, he continued, Major accused him of pushing her over a chair, "which is a total lie."

"Not only will my kids attest to it, but I have video. I have more videos of her abuse," he added.

He and Major have a history of legal troubles, including a confrontation last year that led to Major's arrest for violating a protection order. She has also faced DWI charges, while Michael Lohan was arrested in 2020 for allegedly choking and harassing her.

The incident took place in Southampton, New York. A police statement at the time said that Michael Lohan became "verbally and physically abusive to the other party," according to People.

Michael Lohan and Major tied the knot in 2014 after getting engaged in 2010. In 2018, Major filed for divorce and sought sole custody of their two sons, Landon and Logan.

Michael Lohan was previously married to Dina Lohan from 1985 to 2007. They share four children: Lindsay, 38, Michael Jr., 37, Aliana, 31, and Dakota, 28.