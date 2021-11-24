Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Follows in Father's Acting Footsteps

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is pursuing an acting career just like his father did.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 24-year-old revealed that he had been working on an upcoming film titled "Lava."

"Excited to be filming the movie 'Lava' with the @bitflixnfts team!" he captioned an image of himself standing shirtless on the set of the film. "Comment what you think is happening in this scene."

The captioned garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

"Predator revenge, in the future a new predator come to earth to revenge his father, is your turn to fight and kill the new predator," one follower commented on what they thought was happening in the scene.

"Trying to remember when you last ate," another fan joked.

"You return to your home and it’s destroyed by lava. You find evidence of your family not safe," a third replied to Baena's call for fans to comment on what they thought was happening in the scene.

Dozens of others commented on the similarities between Schwarzenegger and Baena's strong physiques.

"Them Arnold chest genetics," wrote a follower.

"Holy cow. You are the spitting image of your father!!" another fan added.

Baena also has a role in the film "Chariot," which John Malkovich stars in, according to Yahoo! and he has two smaller films in the pipeline. In addition to acting, Baena, who is from Schwarzenegger's '90s affair with his now-estranged wife Maria Shriver's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, also recently announced he had become a realtor after graduating from Pepperdine University in 2019.

"Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate. Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties, but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!" he wrote on Instagram in May.