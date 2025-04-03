Schwarzenegger, Springsteen, Seinfeld Join Forbes' Billionaires List

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Seinfeld, and Bruce Springsteen earned spots on the Forbes Billionaires List for 2025.

Forbes revealed that Schwarzenegger and Seinfeld have reached a net worth of $1.1 billion, securing them each a spot at No. 2,790 on the list.

Schwarzenegger, known for his successful film career, has expanded his wealth through investments in real estate, private equity, and the stock market, NDTV reported

Seinfeld received a major financial boost from a $500 million deal with Netflix to stream his iconic sitcom for five years. In addition, he continues to rake in millions from his stand-up comedy tours and various streaming projects.

Springsteen, ranked 2,623rd on Forbes' 2025 Billionaires List, has built his fortune over decades of music. With 21 studio albums, 10 live albums, and 7 EPs, he has sold 140 million copies worldwide. He made headlines in 2021 by selling his music rights to Sony Music for $500 million, marking one of the largest music catalog sales in history.

"Wealth has surged this year in ways we’ve never seen," a press release released by Forbes Tuesday read. "The world’s wealthiest people are collectively worth a record-breaking $16.1 trillion. A record 15 people worldwide now have 12-figure fortunes, up from 14 last year and zero in 2017."

Elon Musk has reclaimed his position at the top of Forbes’ 2025 Billionaires List after being surpassed by Bernard Arnault & family in 2023 and 2024. Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, ranks fifth on this year's list.

Forbes estimates Musk's net worth at a historic $342 billion.

According to The Hill, the top five wealthiest people on the list are:

Musk (estimated net worth of $342 billion)

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg ($216 billion)

Amazon and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos ($215 billion)

Oracle owner Larry Ellison ($192 billion)

Bernard Arnault and family ($178 billion)