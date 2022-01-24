Schwarzenegger Rep Gives Update on Actor After Multi-Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger is "fine" after he was involved in a multi-car pileup that left one woman injured.

"He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," a rep told People shortly after the accident.

TMZ was among the first to break the news. The outlet reported that Schwarzenegger was inside a Yukon SUV when it collided with a red Prius on Friday afternoon. The impact caused the former governor of California's SUV to roll on top of the Prius, TMZ stated.

The SUV "continued rolling to the left into a Porsche Taycan," the outlet further noted. The woman driving the Prius was transported to the hospital with injuries, the report said.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, further stated that Schwarzenegger was the cause of the accident. According to the outlet, the star was turning left but the left turn arrow was still red. He was reportedly not ticketed.

The accident comes shortly after it emerged that Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were officially divorced over a decade after separating. The former couple finally reached a $400 million deal that had been held up by "lack of motivation," according to TMZ. Things sped up in December after a private judge mediated and signed off on the divorce. A sitting judge was required to officially enter the divorce into the court system days later in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 but in 2011 Shriver filed for divorce after news emerged that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper. For the next decade the divorce remained in limbo.

Contributing to this was a complex property settlement agreement. Schwarzenegger's empire includes various properties as well as investment properties. The former couple have an estimated net worth of over $400 million, but no prenup was in place, forcing them to divide their wealth in half, according to The Blast. Details of the exact settlement remain confidential.