Sexual Assault Allegations Against Armie Hammer Under Review

Allegations of sexual assault made against actor Armie Hammer are under review by the Los Angeles Districts Attorney's Office.

The office's communications director, Tiffiny Blacknell, revealed the news to CNN in a report published Monday.

"I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review," Blacknell said.

The identity of the complainant or complainants is not known; however, in early 2021, Hammer was accused of sexual assault. The "Call Me by Your Name" star, who has been under investigation since, has denied any wrongdoing, saying that the allegation was "outrageous."

The controversy began when a woman known as Effie spoke out, claiming Hammer raped her for several hours in 2017 and performed sexually violent acts on her. She opened up about the experience, which is being investigated by LAPD, in March, 2021, during a press conference arranged by her attorney Gloria Allred.

"He abused me mentally, emotionally, and sexually," she said, according to CNN.

Effie and Hammer were reportedly intimately involved from 2016 to 2020. During that time, Effie said Hammer grew "increasingly more violent" and at one point she believed he was going to kill her.

Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler dismissed the allegations.

In a statement, he said Effie sent Hammer "graphic texts" in which she told him "what she wanted him to do to her." He responded by "making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship" with her.

"It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose [her] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," Brettler said.

Effie addressed the matter Monday in a statement to CNN.

"I am severely traumatized by Armie. I feel disgusted that he's not taking accountability for what he did to me, and that he's resorted to attacking me," she said. "Armie has no remorse. He continues to cause pain, and I don't think he's changed at all."