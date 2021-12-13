Armie Hammer Completes Rehab Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked out of a treatment facility after several months following allegations of sexual abuse that were brought against him earlier this year.

Reports first emerged in June that the "Call Me by Your Name" actor had entered a rehabilitation center seeking help for drug, alcohol, and sex issues, and on Friday a source told The Sun that Hammer had completed his treatment and was "doing really well," adding that it was "wonderful news for his family" and that the star was looking forward to spending time with his two children over the Christmas period.

The controversy first began when several women came forward anonymously with allegations of sexual assault against Hammer. Then, a woman known as Effie spoke out claiming he raped her for several hours in 2017 and performed sexually violent acts on her. Hammer has denied the allegations.

At the end of May, Hammer was spotted saying goodbye to his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their kids in the Cayman Islands. It was reported at the time by Vanity Fair that he then boarded a plane to Orlando, Florida, where he checked into the treatment center on May 31.

A source close to Hammer told the outlet the actor had turned to Chambers for help, saying he was ready to seek treatment and willing to stay at the Florida facility for as long as it takes for him to get well.

"Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen," said a close friend of the actor. "But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems."

A family friend confirmed the news to Page Six, saying that Hammer "is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids."

"This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being," the insider added.

The LAPD meanwhile has concluded a nine-month investigation into the rape allegation made against Hammer and sent its findings to the city’s District Attorney’s office, according to TMZ, but sources however say that charges appear unlikely.