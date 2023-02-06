Armie Hammer Claims He Was Sexually Abused as Child

Armie Hammer has spoken out in his first interview since being accused of abuse and sexual misconduct.

In an interview with Air Mail, the "Call Me By Your Name" star, who was accused in 2021 of rape by one woman, and of sexual misconduct by multiple others, revealed that he was sexually abused at age 13 by a youth pastor. This resulted in his interest in extreme sexual power dynamics.

"What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control," he said, according to the Independent. "I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Hammer also described attempting to kill himself after the abuse allegations against him emerged.

"I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark," he recalled, via the Independent. "Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn't do that to my kids."

The controversy began when several women came forward anonymously with allegations of sexual assault against Hammer. Then a woman known as Effie spoke out claiming he raped her for several hours in 2017 and performed sexually violent acts on her.

During his interview, Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing. He did, however, admit to being "emotionally abusive" and treating people poorly, and he confirmed he's now sober after being treated in rehab in May 2021.

"I'm now a healthier, happier, more balanced person," he said. "I'm able to be there for my kids in a way I never was. I'm truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that's happened to me."