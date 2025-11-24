Man Who Rushed Ariana Grande at Premiere Banned From Singapore

An Australian man who rushed Ariana Grande on the red carpet at the Singapore premiere of the "Wicked: For Good" sequel has been deported after completing a nine-day jail sentence for creating a public nuisance, according to multiple reports.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Johnson Wen, was sent back to Australia and barred from reentering Singapore, outlets including BBC News reported.

Wen, an influencer who uses the name "Pyjama Man," drew scrutiny after he jumped a barricade on Nov. 13 and ran toward Grande during the film's red-carpet event.

Video of the incident showed Grande walking with cast members Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum when Wen reached her and put his arm around her.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wen then attempted to charge at Grande again moments afterward but was stopped by personnel before reaching her.

Wen was arrested at the scene and later appeared in court on a public nuisance charge.

During mitigation, he told the judge he would "not do it again."

District Judge Christopher Goh meanwhile, described Wen as "attention-seeking" and referred to earlier instances in which Wen had filmed himself interrupting prominent public occasions, according to CNA.

Goh said Wen "showed a pattern of behavior, which suggests that you will do it again," adding that Wen appeared to believe previous stunts had carried no consequences.

"And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here," Goh said, according to CNA.

"Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one's actions."

Erivo, seen in the footage stepping toward Wen as security intervened, has since opened up about her response publicly.

Speaking on NBC's "Today," she said her reaction was immediate.

"I wasn't really thinking," she said on last Thursday's episode of the morning show. "I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe."

She added, "I'm sure he didn't mean us harm, but you never know with those things, and I wanted to make sure that she was OK. That was my first instinct."

Erivo also referenced the encounter during a Screen Actors Guild screening held days later.

Addressing the audience with Grande and other cast members beside her, she spoke about challenges the group had faced while working together.

"We have come through some s***. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings," she said.

"I mean, f***, even this last week. Let's be honest, for f***'s sakes, we've had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses."

Grande appeared emotional as Erivo continued.

"That is the thing that is special about this piece. And I'll miss being in this group of people this constantly," Erivo said.

"Because you don't get a group of people this close often on a set. You don't earn family like this often, and we have — f***ing lucky thing to be a part of."