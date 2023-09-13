Ariana Grande Admits She Had 'A Ton' of Lip Filler and Botox

Ariana Grande got emotional while candidly discussing her experience with botox and lip fillers, explaining in a video with Vogue Tuesday why she elected to stop getting certain cosmetic procedures.

"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips," Ariana, 30, explained, "had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox. I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so, too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?"

The "Wicked" star admitted she "didn't expect to get emotional" while discussing her relationship with beauty before pausing to collect herself.

"For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it's not," she continued with tears in her eyes, adding that she supported people deciding whether they want to get work done or not. Grande also elaborated on why she made the choice to ditch the procedures.

"Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support. But I know for me, I was like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more," she said.

"And I think aging is such, it can be such a beautiful thing," she continued, before adding with a laugh, "Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah."

In the video, Grande also shared her hope that people would continue engaging in open dialogues about these subjects.

"But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f*** it, let's lay it all out there."

Taking to Instagram, Grande reflected on the emotional and vulnerable moment.

"Most nervous i've been in so long," she captioned the Sept. 12 post alongside screenshots from the video, "and definitely not the best i've ever done my make up but had a very lovely time :) thank you for having me @voguemagazine and for making space for my very Cancerian humanness."