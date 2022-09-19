Israel Archeologists Uncover Ramses II-Era Burial Cave

Archeologists were amazed last week to discover a 3,300-year-old cave in Palmachim National Park, south of Tel Aviv, that was still untouched and contained Late Bronze Age artifacts.

The discovery was made when a rock shifted during construction work taking place in the area, revealing an intact burial assembly about 8 feet below, according to The Times of Israel.

Israel Antiquities Authority inspectors were called to the scene, where they discovered dozens of pottery vessels of different sizes and shapes, some painted red, others holding bones, as well as cooking pots, jugs, and clay oil lamps that still held their burned wicks, the outlet noted.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime find. It's not every day that you walk onto an Indiana Jones set — a cave with tools on the floor that haven't been touched in 3,300 years," said IAA Bronze Age expert Eli Yannai, who believes the items were imported from Lebanon, Syria, and Cyprus, which was common for burial assemblages of the era.

The finds in the cave date to the 13th century BCE (Late Bronze Age IIB), Yannai said, about the time that most date the biblical Exodus story in which Ramses II is depicted as an unfeeling pharaoh who refused to let Moses' people go.

"In this period, in the long reign of the Nineteenth Egyptian Dynasty Pharaoh Rameses II, the Egyptian Empire controlled Canaan, and the Egyptian administration provided secure conditions for extensive international trade," Yannai said, according to The Israel Times.

"These economic and social processes," he said, "are reflected in the burial cave that contains pottery vessels imported from Cyprus and from Ugarit on the northern Syrian coast, as well as from nearby coastal towns, including Yafo (Jaffa), Ashdod, Ashkelon, Gaza, and Tel Ajjul, clearly showing that the population of Yavneh-Yam (Palmahim Beach), played an integral part in the lively trading activity that took place along the coast."

Experts using modern scientific methods are now able to gain insight into the cave, which was sealed and thus never looted, from the objects and materials that survived and are not visible to the eye, Yannai said.

"The cave can provide us with a complete picture of burial customs in the Late Bronze Age," Yannai said.