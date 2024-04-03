Anya Taylor-Joy's Secret Wedding Vampire-Themed

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed photos of her unique "anatomically correct heart cakes" from her secret wedding ceremony, which was vampire-themed.

The "Dune: Part Two" star, 27, shared the images on Instagram, offering her followers a glimpse into her intimate wedding celebration in New Orleans with musician Malcolm McRae.

The pair tied the knot in April 2022 before their more publicized second wedding in Venice in October.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," Taylor-Joy wrote on Instagram. "Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you're the coolest," she added in a message directed at McRae, 29.

Amid a collection of personal snapshots and videos from the ceremony, taken by friends Cara Delevingne and Sebastian Faena, the actor showcased the unique heart-shaped cakes.

"N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat," Taylor-Joy joked in reference to a photo of two heart-shaped cakes on a white plate, surrounded by crimson fruit syrup.

In a clip on her Instagram story, the "Queen's Gambit" star and her husband shared a moment biting into the cakes while crossing arms.

Earlier this year, Taylor-Joy drew attention when she posted a photo on social media displaying her small waist in a corset, prompting backlash for "normalizing starvation."

Taylor-Joy wore a gold bodycon dress with a layer of black tulle on top to the New York premiere of "Dune: Part 2." In an Instagram post about the event, Taylor-Joy shared a black-and-white photo revealing the slim corset she wore underneath, giving followers a glimpse of her figure.

The post drew a strong reaction, with some fans going as far as to call her out for "setting a poor example" for younger women by revealing her slim frame.