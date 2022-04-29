Ant Anstead Denied Full Custody of Son With Ex-wife Christina Hall

Ant Anstead has been denied an emergency request for full custody of his son, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Anstead's ex parte application is to show the custody situation is an emergency that urgently needs to be dealt with but on Thursday a California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied the request on grounds that Anstead failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child and didn't give Hall enough notice, according to People.

A hearing has now been set for June 28. This will allow them to appear in court and make their arguments as to whether the requested change to custody should be granted.

Anstead and Hall were granted joint legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson London, after their divorce in July 2021. On Thursday however, Anstead filed for full custody, stating that he has been the "primary parent" and that Hall spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son, according to legal documents obtained by People.

He has asked the court that Hall's "regular" custody schedule be "alternating weekends, Friday at 4:00 p.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, and except for vacations."

"This will allow Christina's time to be stepped-up over the next several months to match the schedule she has with her other children," the filing said, according to People. Hall shares son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Anstead shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Storey.

Hall responded to the filing in a statement to People saying that she was deeply saddened.

"If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," she said.