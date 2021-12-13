Stars Pay Tribute to Anne Rice

Dozens of celebrities have joined social media in mourning the death of acclaimed novelist Anne Rice, whose bestselling debut, "Interview With the Vampire," was adapted into a 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Rice died on Saturday at age 80 after suffering a stroke. Shortly after revealing the news, Rice's son, Christopher Rice, started receiving well wishes from prominent names who had been influenced by Rice.

"Your Mom wrote some dope stories — and her work will always be part of my personal journey," Thandiwe Newton, who played Yvette in "Interview With the Vampire," responded.

"Respect to your family and my heart goes out to you in your time of grief."

Antonio Banderas, who played Armand in the film, shared the news in his own tweet while Broadway and Disney star Josh Gad honored Rice's memory on his Twitter account.

"Another day, another legend," Gad wrote. "RIP #AnneRice and thank you for introducing us to a world in which vampires weren’t simply Dracula, but literary springboards for everything that makes us hungry for immortality, desperate for love, longing for legacy, and searching for humanity."

Stuart Townsend, who played Lestat de Lioncourt in the film adaptation of Rice's "Queen of the Damned," described the author as a "magical and talented woman."

"When you told me to turn to P486 of the Witching Hour it was one of the strangest moments in my life, knowing you wrote it years before we met. Thank you for creating Lestat," he tweeted.

"RIP Anne Rice. Your stories will continue to haunt, thrill and inspire for generations to follow," added "Star Trek" actor George Takei.

In a statement, Christopher Rice said that a special celebration of his mother's life will be held next year in New Orleans.

"This event will be open to the public and will invite the participation of her friends, readers and fans who brought her such joy and inspiration throughout her life," he said.