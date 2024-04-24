WATCH TV LIVE

Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Estate Can't Pay Its Debts

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:58 AM EDT

Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon, 22, has revealed financial challenges following his mother's death in 2022.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Laffoon, serving as the administrator of his late mother's estate, states that Heche's estate cannot cover its outstanding debts, preventing its closure until the balance has been paid. He claims that "the estate is not yet in a condition to be closed" due to its inability to settle pending charges.

According to the court documents, Laffoon claims that Heche's estate consists of a "modest bank account, royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects."

The estate faces several claims from creditors, three of whom are demanding $2 million, the court documents show. Among them, one claim comes from the owners of the home that Heche crashed into involved in the ultimately fatal accident, while another is from a woman who was renting the property at the time. Additionally, Heche's ex-partner, Thomas Jane, is listed among the creditors, seeking $149,106.04.

As the estate sale draws near, Laffoon shared his ongoing efforts, stating he is "actively negotiating settlements of the claims against the Estate."

He highlighted the challenge faced by the estate, which has been burdened with creditor claims totaling $6 million.

Additionally, Laffoon shared that there were disappointing sales figures from his mother's posthumous memoir, "Call Me Anne," noting that profits fell short of expectations, amounting to less than $25,000.

Despite this, Laffoon said he is "cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation."

Heche, 53 when she died, crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, 2022, suffering a severe anoxic brain injury, a pulmonary injury that required mechanical ventilation, and severe burns that required surgical intervention after her vehicle burst into flames, a rep told Page Six.

Heche fell into a coma and was pronounced brain dead Aug. 12, but remained on life support until Aug. 14 to allow an organ registry to find recipients.

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:58 AM
