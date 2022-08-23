Details of Anne Heche's Final Resting Place Revealed

Anne Heche will be laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, final resting place for many of Hollywood's elite.

The star's body was cremated on Aug. 18, and her remains will be buried at the famous site where dozens of other prominent names including Judy Garland, Mel Blanc, Mickey Rooney, Marion Davies, and Cecil B. DeMille have been laid to rest, according to her death certificate obtained by E! News.

Earlier this month Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, and the vehicle burst into flames "and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 53-year-old actor suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, a pulmonary injury that required mechanical ventilation and severe burns that required surgical intervention, a rep told Page Six.

Heche fell into a coma and a week later, on Aug. 12, she was pronounced brain dead but remained on life support until Aug. 14 to allow time for an organ registry to find recipients.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep said in a statement on Aug. 12. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche's cause of death has since been revealed as smoke inhalation and injuries stemming from her car accident. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner also said that other "significant conditions" contributed to her death, which included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma, according to E! News.

Heche is survived by 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon, whom she co-parented with ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, and 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper, whom she shared with ex-boyfriend James Tupper.