Anne Heche Laid to Rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche was laid to rest Sunday at Los Angeles's Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

A representative for the cemetery confirmed the news to People, noting that both Heche's sons, Homer Laffoon, 21, and Atlas Tupper, 14, were present at the "small, private, and lovely" ceremony.

"It was a very intimate and special service," a source also revealed to the publication.

"Everybody came together in peace and love, and the family was totally united, and it was beautiful," the insider added, confirming that Homer Laffoon's father, Coleman Laffoon, and Atlas Tupper's father, James Tupper, were also present at the ceremony.

According to TMZ, Heche was cremated last year and on Mother’s Day, her ashes were placed in their final resting place alongside fellow stars at Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Cathedral Mausoleum.

In a statement previously released to People, Homer Laffoon explained why they had chosen the Los Angeles cemetery for Heche's final resting place.

"We are convinced our mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene, and she will be among her Hollywood peers," he said.

"Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events," he added. "She was our mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Heche died in August last year after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, and the vehicle burst into flames "and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 53-year-old actor suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, a pulmonary injury that required mechanical ventilation and severe burns that required surgical intervention, a rep told Page Six.

Heche fell into a coma and a week later, and on Aug. 12, she was pronounced brain dead but remained on life support until Aug. 14 to allow time for an organ registry to find recipients.