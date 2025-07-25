Food Network Star Anne Burrell's Cause of Death Ruled Suicide

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell's cause of death has been revealed.

The Food Network star died in June at age 55. People has now confirmed that she died by suicide. Burrell's cause of death is specified as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine," and was determined by the New York City medical examiner's office.

Diphenhydramine and cetirizine belong to a class of medications known as antihistamines, while ethanol is the active ingredient in alcoholic beverages. Amphetamine, on the other hand, is a stimulant frequently prescribed for managing ADHD.

Reps for the star announced Burrell's death on June 17. Her family confirmed the news in a statement to E! News.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," the statement read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal."

Making her first appearance on the cable channel in 2005 as a sous chef for Mark Ladner on "Iron Chef America," the TV personality quickly became a fan favorite. She went on to host her own series, "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," in 2008. It earned a nomination for an Emmy for Outstanding Culinary Program in 2011.

Before gaining widespread recognition, Burrell honed her culinary skills at the Culinary Institute of America and furthered her training with a year at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners. Upon returning to the United States, she held the position of sous chef at Felidia Ristorante in Manhattan, followed by a role as chef at Soho's Savoy restaurant.

Burrell was also committed to giving back to the community, serving on the advisory board of the Garden of Dreams Foundation and acting as a celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

"Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," a spokesperson from the Food Network said in a statement to E! News at the time of her death.