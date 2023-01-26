Disgraced Anna Sorokin to Star in Reality Show Under House Arrest

Convicted thief Anna Sorokin, whose life and crimes are the subject of the Netflix drama "Inventing Anna," is getting her own reality TV show — while under house arrest.

"Delvey's Dinner Club" will follow the Russian-born Sorokin as she hosts various prominent figures, ranging from musicians to actors and socialites, at invite-only dinner parties held in her East Village apartment, People reported.

Private chefs will cater for the intimate evenings, which will feature conversations about "Anna's experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image, and her plans for the future," according to a release cited by People.

Sorokin, who was born in Russia but has family in Germany, was arrested in 2017 and convicted in 2019 on charges of grand larceny and theft of service after she swindled hundreds of thousands from banks and businesses by posing as wealthy German heiress Anna Delvey. She claimed to have had a $60 million inheritance and was raising funds to launch a Manhattan social club.

Sorokin had spent six weeks out of custody after serving her minimum four-year sentence in February 2021 when she was arrested at a routine check-in at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Lower Manhattan for overstaying her visa.

Instead of returning to Europe, she spent 18 months in immigration detention. As part of her release, she was required to remain in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring and was banned from social media platforms, which she frequently used to post about her supposedly glamorous lifestyle while scamming banks, hotels, and friends out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Sorokin is now partnering with the lifestyle-focused media company from Wheelhouse, Butternut, which is led by former president of Food Network Courtney White, for her new reality show.

"There's nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience," she said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey."

Previously, Netflix paid Sorokin about $320,000 for the rights to her life story and for consulting work for "Inventing Anna," which is produced by Shonda Rhimes and stars actress Julia Garner in the title role, according to the New York Post. Of that amount, $198,000 was paid in restitution and the rest reportedly went to Sorokin's legal fees.

"I never asked for Netflix to buy my story; it just happened," Sorokin told the BBC at the time. "And everything else, it just spun out of my control. It's not like I orchestrated anything."