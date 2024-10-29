Anna Kendrick Calls Out 'Icky' Director Who Shamed Her

Anna Kendrick called out a director who embarrassed her in front of dozens of movie extras after asking her to improvise a scene.

The 39-year-old actor opened up about the "icky" situation with the unnamed director during an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. The topic came up when she was asked what the worst note she had ever been given on a shoot.

"I remember a director once in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, 'Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something,'" Kendrick said, according to the New York Post.

Things did not go as planned.

"And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, 'Oof, let's go back to the script!'" she said. "It really felt like a very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance. It was very icky. And then the thing that I improved ended up in the trailer. So, [expletive] you!"

Kendrick has starred in more than 40 movies, including "Twilight" and the "Pitch Perfect" franchise. She made her directorial debut with the Netflix crime thriller "Woman of the Hour," in which she also stars. She recently spoke to Variety about how strange it was to embark upon her first press tour as a director.

"It's a lot easier for me to talk in extreme detail about certain moments in certain scenes, or about movies that were inspirations than it is to answer the questions that come up the most frequently — 'Why this project? Why did you want to direct?'" Kendrick said.

"I think there is a bit of an expectation that I speak quite eloquently about the unique experience of being a female director. And then you're going, 'I've done this one time. I probably shouldn't be, like, representative of those kinds of big questions.'"