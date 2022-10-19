Anna Faris Accuses Director Ivan Reitman of Inappropriate On-Set Behavior

Anna Faris has accused the late director Ivan Reitman of abusive behavior on the film set of the 2006 film "My Super Ex-Girlfriend."

The star came forth with her claims while speaking to Lena Dunham on her podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified."

"One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman," she said, according to Variety. "I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror — he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day … and my first day, it was me."

Faris recalled one particular incident when she was "20 to 25 minutes" late to the set after her hair designer knocked over a jar of wig glue that got on Faris' costume.

"I was terrified on my first day that Ivan thinks I'm some kind of diva that doesn't come out of her trailer," Faris said. "I'm in the middle of the street that's all lit. Ivan is just taking me down. He was like, 'Annie, you can't play like that around here!' I was like, Don't do it. Don't cry. No crying. I felt angry and hurt and humiliated and defensive.

"Eventually I said, 'Did no one tell you what happened?' At that point he shut up and went behind the camera. Later, he slapped my ass too. That was a weird moment."

Back in 2017, shortly after the #MeToo movement gained traction with accusations against Harvey Weinstein, Faris opened up about an unnamed director's inappropriate behavior, saying that she was "doing a scene where I was on a ladder, and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my a** in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle."

"I remember looking around ,and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.' And that's how I dismissed it," she said. "I was like, 'Well, this isn't a thing. Like, it's not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.' But it made me feel small. He wouldn't have done that to the lead male."

Faris also claimed that the same director whose name she had withheld told her agent she had been hired for the film partly because of her "great legs," according to the Guardian.

"Listen, that's a f*****g great compliment. I like my legs. But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project," she said. "I don't think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore, I felt like I'm hired because of these elements — not because of [talent]."