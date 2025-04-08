John Stamos Defends Mar-a-Lago Appearance Amid Backlash

John Stamos is responding to the backlash he is facing after his appearance at a benefit hosted at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The 61-year-old "Full House" star took to Instagram stories on Monday to clarify his reasons for attending the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala, emphasizing that his role as emcee at the event was not politically motivated.

"I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala — an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes," Stamos said in a statement. The "nonpartisan" event was in support of the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations (ANHO), he added.

According to a website for the event, ANHO trains between 350-400 nurses annually, "helping to address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in our community." Also attending the benefit were "Dancing with the Stars" celebrities Artem Chigvintsev and Karina Smirnoff.

"Supporting nurses isn't political — it's essential," Stamos said. "These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every day."

Stamos added that he stood by "the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities."

The actor concluded his message by stating that his "political views remain unchanged." He also urged his followers to consider donating to AHNO.

Stamos also posted a link to Democracy Forward, a nonprofit dedicated to using legal means to combat attacks on democracy and people's rights, as stated on its website. The link directed followers to a donation page that read, "President Trump swore an oath to the Constitution. We need your help to hold him and his administration accountable …"

Stamos had previously endorsed former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 elections. According to Spectrum News, he also showed support for Harris in the 2024 election.