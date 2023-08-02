Angus Cloud Was 'Traumatized' By Dad's Death: Report

"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud, who was found dead on Monday, struggled to come to terms with his father's death earlier this year and was too traumatized to attend a private ceremony to scatter his ashes, family friends have revealed.

The 25-year-old actor, who was found dead at his home in California, had flown with his mother and twin sister to scatter the ashes at a 100-acre farm still owned by his late father, Conor Hickey, the Daily Mail noted. But he remained in his hotel room about three miles away while other family members gathered to attend a grief ceremony at the farm in Laurelstown, County Meath.

"He was just so traumatized that he could not attend," family friend Mick Gleeson told the Daily Mail. "He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father."

Gleeson went on to describe Cloud as a "rabbit caught in the headlights" who was "just unable to come to terms with his loss."

"I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man," he said.

"I think coming back to his father's place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him," another family friend who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Daily Mail. "He could not face the final goodbye to his father. It is awful that he felt so overcome that his own life has come to an end."

After regaining his composure, Cloud was accompanied by an aunt to the family farm, where they scattered some of Hickey's ashes.

Additionally, Cloud managed to attend two other private ceremonies organized by the extended family to bid farewell to Hickey, who died from cancer on May 18 at the age of 65.

According to family members, Cloud had been struggling with suicidal thoughts after the death of his father, who was described as "his best friend."

Mourners recalled Cloud was in a "highly emotional state" during a weekend visit to County Meath.

The actor and his family stayed at the Kettle Country House hotel, where staff claimed that the actor looked "very upset" and was "very quiet" during his stay.

"We did see him, but he was not really talking to anyone and was very quiet," a staff member told the Daily Mail.

"Angus used to love coming back to County Meath with his father, who made a point of returning every year," added family friend Noel McLaughlin to the Daily Mail. "He did love it here, and the pair of them would go out shooting in the fields. It is tragic what has happened, and Angus was very upset when he was here. It will be up to his mother where she decides his resting place will be."