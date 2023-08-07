Angus Cloud's Death Not a Suicide, Mother Says

Angus Cloud's mother denied speculation that he died by suicide.

The 25-year-old actor was found dead at his home in California soon after his father's funeral on July 31. Reports suggesting Cloud's death might have been from suicide have since emerged.

However, in a statement on Facebook over the weekend, Lisa Cloud McLaughlin said her son "was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with the intent to stay a while in the home he loved."

"Although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death … his last day was a joyful one," McLaughlin's statement said. "He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.

"When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning."

McLaughlin admitted that the ongoing investigation into her son's death might conclude that he fatally overdosed, but insisted the manner in which he died was "accidentally and tragically."

"I don't know if or what he may have put in his body ..." she continued. "I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

McLaughlin added that it was "abundantly clear" that Cloud "did not intend to check out of this world."

Last week a report by the Daily Mail stated that Cloud was too traumatized to attend a private ceremony to scatter his father's ashes, family friends have revealed.

Citing sources, the outlet noted that he had flown with his mother and twin sister to scatter the ashes at a 100-acre farm still owned by his late father, Conor Hickey. But Cloud remained in his hotel room about three miles away while other family members gathered to attend a grief ceremony at the farm in Laurelstown, County Meath.

"He was just so traumatized that he could not attend," family friend Mick Gleeson told the Daily Mail. "He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father."

Gleeson went on to describe Cloud as a "rabbit caught in the headlights" who was "just unable to come to terms with his loss."

"I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man," he said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.