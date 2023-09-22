×
'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's Cause of Death Revealed

By    |   Friday, 22 September 2023 12:41 PM EDT

Angus Cloud's cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, known for his role as Fezco on the hit HBO series "Euphoria," died of acute intoxication following an accidental overdose at age 25, the Alameda County Coroner revealed to People

He had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death, the report added.

Angus Cloud's death was confirmed on July 31 by his family, who noted in a statement that he died at their home in Oakland, California.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," their statement read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Angus Cloud’s father had died a week prior and he "intensely struggled with this loss," his family noted.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement read. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."

Angus Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud, spoke out days later, saying on Facebook that her son's death wasn't "intentional."

"Although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," she wrote, adding that her son spoke of his plans to "help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."

"He did not intend to end his life," Lisa Cloud explained. 

"When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," she wrote. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Lisa Cloud added that while her son may have "overdosed accidentally and tragically," it is "abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

 

