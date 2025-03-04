Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer Angie Stone Dies in Car Crash at 63

R&B singer and hip-hop pioneer Angie Stone, known for her work with The Sequence and for solo hits like "Wish I Didn't Miss You," has died at 63 in a car crash involving an 18-wheeler Saturday.

Stone's daughter, Ladi Diamond, confirmed her death Saturday in a Facebook post.

"My mommy is gone," she wrote with several crying emojis.

Born Angela Laverne Brown on Dec. 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, Stone got a start as a singer-songwriter as a teen when she and two high school friends, Cheryl Cook ("Cheryl the Pearl") and Gwendolyn Chisolm ("Blondy"), came together to form The Sequence, People reported.

The group broke ground as one of hip-hop's earliest female acts, gaining recognition for their 1979 hit "Funk You Up," a track that has remained influential in rap.

Stone broadened her scope in the 1990s, moving into R&B. She initially performed with the group Vertical Hold before venturing out on her own. She rose to prominence with the release of "Black Diamond" in 1999, featuring the song "No More Rain (In This Cloud)." Two years later, she dropped "Mahogany Soul," which included "Wish I Didn't Miss You."

Over the years, Stone honed her skills as a songwriter, collaborating with stars including D'Angelo, Alicia Keys, and Lenny Kravitz and also made a name for herself in film and television. She appeared on reality shows such as VH1's "Celebrity Fit Club" and "R&B Divas: Atlanta."

In addition to reality TV, she took on acting roles in films like "The Hot Chick" and "The Fighting Temptations." She also explored the world of theater, making her Broadway debut in 2003 in the musical "Chicago."

Throughout her career, Stone released 10 solo albums and earned three Grammy nominations. These included a nod for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2003 and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2004. In recognition of her contributions to music, she was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame last year.