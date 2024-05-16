Angie Harmon Sues Instacart After Dog Killed

Angie Harmon has filed a lawsuit against Instacart and the delivery driver accused of fatally shooting one of her dogs at her North Carolina home in late March.

The actor detailed the incident on social media last month, claiming that the driver "got out of his car, delivered the food" and then "shot & killed our precious Oliver."

"Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded," Harmon wrote at the time, noting that police "let him go" because the delivery driver claimed "self defense."

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she wrote.

Now Harmon has sued the grocery delivery company and the driver for alleged trespassing, conversion, negligence, negligent supervision/hiring, invasion of privacy and negligent misrepresentation, People is reporting, citing court documents.

Harmon had arranged for groceries from a Charlotte chain to be delivered to her home on March 30, according to the lawsuit. She had been communicating with the delivery driver, identified as Christopher Anthoney Reid in the filing, but his profile picture reportedly showed an older woman named "Merle."

"Reid was impersonating Merle on the Instacart app," according to the documents, which note that Harmon had "no idea she had been communicating" with Reid, who is described as a "tall and intimidating younger man."

Upon Reid's arrival at the house, Harmon "heard what sounded like a gun shot."

"Terrified for her children's safety, Ms. Harmon immediately ran downstairs to determine to source of what she thought was a gun shot," the suit claims.

When she reached the front yard, Harmon allegedly noticed Reid "was placing a gun in the front of his pants, potentially in his pant pocket. Looking to the side, she saw that her beloved dog, Oliver, was shot. Although shot, Oliver was still alive."

Harmon rushed the dog to the veterinarian's office, where he died.

Police later arrived at the scene and questioned Reid. However, the investigation was closed by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department before a necropsy or animal autopsy was performed.

Reid was "not injured" or "seriously threatened" by Harmon's dog, according to the suit, which notes that he had "ample opportunity" to leave the property unharmed without shooting the dog.

In a statement shared with People in April, Instacart explained that they had suspended the shopper from the platform and were assisting law enforcement with the investigation. In a statement released May 14, the company said, "Our hearts continue to be with Ms. Harmon and her family following this disturbing incident."

"While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account has been permanently deactivated from our platform," the statement concluded.