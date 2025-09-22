Angelina Jolie Speaks Out on US Free Speech Threats: Heavy Times

Angelina Jolie warned Sunday that freedoms in the United States are under threat, while President Donald Trump defended the suspension of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and dismissed claims that the move represented censorship.

At the San Sebastián Film Festival, Jolie was asked what she fears most both as an artist and an American.

"I love my country, but at this time, I don't recognise my country," she said, according to Variety. "Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous."

She added that "these are very, very heavy times we are living in together."

Her comments followed ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely. The action came after Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr criticized Kimmel for comments about the fatal shooting of conservative leader and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed in Utah on Sept. 10.

In his monologue, Kimmel said, "the MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

The FCC chair later denounced those comments as "outrageous" and pressed Disney, ABC's parent company, to respond.

At a joint press conference in London with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump was asked whether free speech was under greater threat in Britain or the United States. He responded by rejecting suggestions that Kimmel was targeted for political reasons.

"Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk, and Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person," Trump said, according to The Wrap. "He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago, so, you know, you can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent."

The suspension has triggered widespread criticism from Disney-affiliated actors and creators. Mark Ruffalo, Pedro Pascal, Tatiana Maslany, Olivia Rodrigo, and Damon Lindelof are among those who have voiced opposition, with several urging boycotts or reconsidering working with Disney until Kimmel is reinstated.

Screenwriter Dan Gilroy, who recently won an Emmy for Andor, wrote in Deadline that the suspension reflected tactics of political intimidation, comparing the move to authoritarian control.