×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew lloyd webber | son | dies | cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber Recalls Last Moments With Son

By    |   Thursday, 20 April 2023 12:24 PM EDT

English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is recalling his son Nicholas Webber's final moments before dying of stomach cancer.

Nicholas Webber, 43, died March 25 in hospice care. A day before, he was laughing and speaking with his father in P.G. Wodehouse quotes, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared in an essay for The New York Times. 

"'Here's one for you,' said Nick, laughing. He had surmised that, after bulletins from New York, his father, as Wodehouse might have put it, was less than gruntled," Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote.

"'Has anybody ever seen a dramatic critic in the daytime? Of course not. They come out after dark, up to no good.' We hugged and said our goodbyes."

That was Andrew Lloyd Webber's last memories of his son. 

"The next day, my son died," he wrote. "Nothing's worse for a parent than the death of a child."

On March 19, Andrew Lloyd Webber announced in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that his son was "critically ill" with gastric cancer, saying that he was "devastated."

"As my friends and family know, he [Nicholas] has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," Andrew Lloyd Webber said, adding that his son was "bravely fighting with his indomitable humor."

Days later, Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed his son's death in a statement to Twitter, telling his followers at the time: "I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital."

He added: "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft."

Like his father, Nicholas Lloyd Webber was also a successful composer who notably scored the BBC One series "Love, Lies and Records," the film "The Last Bus," and the short "Mr. Invisible." In 2021, he also scored the original cast album for "Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is recalling his son Nicholas Webber's final moments before dying of stomach cancer. 
andrew lloyd webber, son, dies, cancer
311
2023-24-20
Thursday, 20 April 2023 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved