Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son 'Critically Ill' With Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber said his son, Nicholas Lloyd Webber, is "critically ill" with gastric cancer.

The Oscar-winning composer shared the news Saturday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he is "devastated."

"As my friends and family know, he [Nicholas] has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," Andrew said, adding that his son's health was the reason why he was unable to attend the opening night of the Broadway musical "Bad Cinderella," which he composed, on Thursday at the Imperial Theatre. It was also why he had missed recent previews of the production.

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Andrew continued in his statement. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, 43, followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a Grammy-nominated composer. He notably scored the BBC One series "Love, Lies and Records," the film "The Last Bus," and the short "Mr. Invisible." In 2021, his work scoring the original cast album for "Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella" earned him a Grammy nomination.

The son of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Hugill, who Andrew Lloyd Webber was married to from 1971-83, kickstarted his career after his musical adaptation of "The Little Prince" was performed at the Lyric Belfast in 2011-12. Nicholas Lloyd Webber told The Telegraph in 2011 that he was feeling "very nervous."

"In terms of the pressure, I'm very aware there's going to be some … attention, but I'd just like to think that the show will be judged on its own merits. That's all anyone can ask for," he said.

During his interview, Nicholas Lloyd Webber admitted that for the first few years of his career, he refrained from using his full name, wondering whether it would impact the work he received.

"For a long time, I dropped the Lloyd bit — to see what the reaction would be," he said at the time. "I got some stuff on the radio — so I thought, OK, I'm obviously not a complete idiot. Then I thought, Hang on, if other people are prepared to work with me without the surname then maybe I should just get on with it."