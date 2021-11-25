Andrew Garfield Grieves His Late Mother: 'She Was the Best of Us'

Andrew Garfield is not holding back in expressing the grief he feels after losing his mother Lynn to pancreatic cancer in 2019.

During an emotional appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Monday, the actor shared his powerful thoughts on grief and opened up about the personal significance of playing "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical film "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

"I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it’s only a beautiful thing," Garfield said of his mother. "This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives till 60, 15, or 99."

Garfield explained that he hoped the grief he felt for his mother would remain with him because it represented all the unexpressed love that he did not get to tell her about.

"And I told her every day. We all told her every day, she was the best of us," he added.

During his appearance, Garfield likened his late mother to Jonathan Larson, the late playwright that he portrays in "Tick Tick...Boom!" Larson was a struggling artist who died in 1996, just hours before "Rent" was to give its first off-Broadway preview performance, according to BuzzFeed. It went on to become a Broadway smash hit but Larson never got to see its success.

"Both John and my mother were artists. And they were warriors for art. They knew the power of art, and they knew the power of leaving the world in a slightly more beautiful state than when they found it," Garfield said.

"I got to sing Jonathan Larson’s unfinished song while simultaneously singing for my mother and her unfinished song," he continued. "I’m indebted to everyone who’s brought me to this place so I can honor the most beautiful person that I’ve ever experienced in my life through my art and use it as a way to heal, use it as a way to sew up the wounds."