Andrea Bocelli Denies Involvement in RFK Jr Fundraiser

Andrea Bocelli has denied any affiliation with an upcoming fundraiser for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent presidential campaign.

Reports recently emerged claiming that the Italian opera star would perform at the Jan. 22 event, scheduled to take place at the Indian Wells resort near Palm Springs, California.

However, a representative for Bocelli has since dismissed the reports in a statement to Rolling Stone, saying the singer won't even be in the United States at the time the fundraiser will take place.

Bocelli joins a growing list of celebrities falsely linked to the event and who have denied any involvement. Dionne Warwick and Martin Sheen have also dismissed reports that they will be at the event.

The Silent Majority 4 RFK group announced the fundraiser, but the official invitation on its website does not mention any celebrity guest appearances.

Nonetheless, the Daily Mail published a report on Dec. 28 claiming that Bocelli would appear along with Warwick, Sheen, and Mike Tyson.

The information was attributed to the event's apparent organizers, who reportedly released it on social media, though no identity was provided in the article and neither were there any featured links to the alleged social media announcement.

A super PAC affiliated with Kennedy's campaign has since shared the Daily Mail article on social media platform X. Warwick, Bocelli, and Tyson were tagged in the post. A link to the article was also posted to the Kennedy campaign's official website.

It appears in the format of an official press release, though the text was lifted directly from the Daily Mail article. It also contains a link to the article reading, "The Daily Mail reports."

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a member of Kennedy's press team explained that the fundraiser "is a PAC event," and therefore, the campaign "doesn't have anything to do" with organizing it.

"The campaign has no knowledge of who is attending and can't confirm or deny anyone's participation, either as entertainment or as a guest," the statement concluded.

American Values 2024 did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.