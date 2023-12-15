×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andre braugher | lung cancer | death

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Andre Braugher Died of Lung Cancer

By    |   Friday, 15 December 2023 12:26 PM EST

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, it has been confirmed.

The Emmy-winning actor, also known for his role in "Homicide: Life on the Street," died Monday at age 61. A representative initially revealed that he had suffered a brief illness but on Thursday his publicist shared with The Guardian that cancer was his cause of death.

Braugher kept his life private and his death was a shock to many of his costars. Back in 2014, he revealed that he had quit smoking and drinking long ago but had not spoken publicly about his health since.

Born in Chicago, Braugher rose to prominence in the 1989 movie "Glory," starring alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, marking his Hollywood breakthrough.

He gained recognition for his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton, the main character in NBC's police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street," where he starred for seven seasons and earned two career Emmys, the first of which was for this role.

Receiving a total of 11 Emmy nominations, Braugher earned four nominations for his comedic performance as Captain Ray Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," an Andy Samberg-led series that aired for eight seasons on Fox and NBC.

Shortly after news of his death broke, messages of condolences and support began flooding social media, with Terry Crews leading the tributes.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon," wrote Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in the hit show, on Instagram. "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.

"Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," described Braugher as "committed and passionate."

"I miss him so much already," he added on Instagram. "What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, it has been confirmed. The Emmy-winning actor, also known for his role in "Homicide: Life on the Street," died Monday at age 61
andre braugher, lung cancer, death
369
2023-26-15
Friday, 15 December 2023 12:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved