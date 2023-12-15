'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Andre Braugher Died of Lung Cancer

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, it has been confirmed.

The Emmy-winning actor, also known for his role in "Homicide: Life on the Street," died Monday at age 61. A representative initially revealed that he had suffered a brief illness but on Thursday his publicist shared with The Guardian that cancer was his cause of death.

Braugher kept his life private and his death was a shock to many of his costars. Back in 2014, he revealed that he had quit smoking and drinking long ago but had not spoken publicly about his health since.

Born in Chicago, Braugher rose to prominence in the 1989 movie "Glory," starring alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, marking his Hollywood breakthrough.

He gained recognition for his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton, the main character in NBC's police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street," where he starred for seven seasons and earned two career Emmys, the first of which was for this role.

Receiving a total of 11 Emmy nominations, Braugher earned four nominations for his comedic performance as Captain Ray Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," an Andy Samberg-led series that aired for eight seasons on Fox and NBC.

Shortly after news of his death broke, messages of condolences and support began flooding social media, with Terry Crews leading the tributes.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon," wrote Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in the hit show, on Instagram. "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.

"Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," described Braugher as "committed and passionate."

"I miss him so much already," he added on Instagram. "What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."