'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Stars Pay Tribute to Andre Braugher

Hollywood has gone into mourning following the death of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher on Monday, at age 61.

Messages of condolences and support have flooded social media since news of his death, with Terry Crews and other fellow "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-stars leading the tributes.

"Can’t believe you’re gone so soon," wrote Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in the hit show, on Instagram. "I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.

"Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

Melissa Fumero, who starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Amy Santiago, also shared how she would remember Braugher.

"I will remember all the advice you gave me," Fumero posted on Instagram. "I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family.

"I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I’d see you again."

Pointing to Braugher’s commitment to his family, Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," added, "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with.

"We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami."

Lo Truglio went on to describe Braugher as "committed and passionate," adding that what many people did not know was that "he could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found."

"I miss him so much already," he continued. "What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop."