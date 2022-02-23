'And Just Like That' Actors Dispute Meghan McCain's 'Woke' Label

The cast of "And Just Like That" have hit back at Meghan McCain, who criticized the "misguided" "Sex and the City" reboot as "woke."

McCain dismissed the show as a "clumsy attempt to reformat the show into the woke and puritanical times we are living in" in an op-ed published by the Daily Mail. Responding to the comments during an interview with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Saturday, Cynthia Nixon and Nicole Ari Parker both disagreed with McCain.

"The show became so beloved — reruns for all those years … I feel like people have watched it, and they know it so well, inside and out," Nixon told Cohen when asked what she thought of McCain's criticism.

"Because people know it so well, they have enshrined it in nostalgia. But this is a show that has always pushed every kind of boundary. I think that that's what's so magnificent about the new show — about how many different directions we're going with that, and pushing boundaries and shaking people up," Nixon continued. "And most importantly, shaking the characters up."

Nixon added that people did not want to see the characters comfortable but rather "out of their comfort zones."

Parker, who stars as Lisa Todd Wexley on the reboot, also disagreed with McCain.

"Comments like that say more about the person saying them," she told Cohen.

"What's too much? Maybe in your living room or when you step outside, it looks the same as inside, and you go to the grocery store, and it's the same," Parker added. "Maybe it is too much for you. For these characters in New York City, it's not."

In her op-ed, which was originally published in December, McCain writes that the show's "wokeness" is "superficially shoved down your throat to make a point about wealthy white liberal women 'evolving’ into the political climate of 2021."

"Like so much of the fallacy I find in modern liberalism in major cities, these characters seem to encompass the absurdity of some progressive, woke white women," she continued. "I couldn't sum it up even better than The New York Times' review which noted that ‘the whole production feels as if it speed-read 'How to Be an Antiracist in June of 2020.’ Above all else, and most importantly, it is not fun at all. Not even a little bit."

Concluding her op-ed, McCain added: "Wokeness kills everything, and I am disappointed to tell you that 'And Just Like That' is another victim of Hollywood trying to placate a specific audience and not the original one, which made it a hit in the first place."