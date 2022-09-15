Vince Gill Says Amy Grant 'Doing Great' in Recovery

Musician Vince Gill provided an update on his wife Amy Grant's health after her bicycling accident in July.

The Christian singer sustained serious injuries when she hit a pothole while cycling with a friend, USA Today reported. She was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she spent two nights and was forced to postpone shows on her fall tour.

Grant was notably absent from the red carpet and taping for Gill's special "CMT Giants: Vince Gill" in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, but according to her husband, "she's doing great."

"She's pretty torn up that she couldn't be here tonight, but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still," Gill said Monday of Grant's recovery, according to USA Today. "That's hard for her because she is very active."

Grant's accident occurred two years after she underwent open-heart surgery to fix a birth defect. In 2020, she was diagnosed with a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return and underwent surgery. She discussed it in an Instagram post at the time.

It was like being a "non-runner who was signed up for a marathon," Grant wrote as a caption to an image showing a deep scar on her chest. She recalled how she did not want to undergo the procedure but found courage as messages poured in from friends, family, and fans who said they were praying for her.

"People I worked with decades ago, people who have come to my concerts or listen to my music, my work family, people on social media, and my own friends and family all offered their prayers," Grant wrote. "And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back just pushing me through."

Grant then recounted how her fears faded as she prepared for the surgery.

"Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it. My recovery has honestly felt miraculous," she wrote. "And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything."