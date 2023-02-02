American Woman Arrested in Russia for Walking Cow

An American woman was arrested in Moscow for walking a baby cow near the Kremlin, according to reports.

Russian police arrested Alicia Day, 34, Tuesday for walking the calf that she had purchased online through Red Square, reported Politico, citing Russian news agency Tass.

"I bought the calf [named Doctor Cow] so that it wouldn't be eaten. I decided to take him to such a beautiful place and show him the country," Day told the news agency, according to Politico.

"I just wanted to show Doctor Cow the Red Square," she continued, adding that she did not regret her actions.

A judge at Moscow's Tverskoy district court said Day, "who is a vegetarian and animal rights activist, was walking on Red Square … using a calf as visual propaganda and shouting the slogan, 'Animals are not food.'"

According to case files cited by Newsweek, Day allegedly tried to resist arrest. She faces two charges, each of which could see her fined and jailed for up to 15 days or face 120 hours of community service, the outlet noted.

Day, who had entered Russia on a tourist visa Jan. 21, had been working for an animal protection organization, where she was looking after seven piglets and three calves, including the one she was walking.

Day made headlines in 2019 with her pig "Jixy Pixy," which she frequently took to restaurants and shared taxis with while living in London.

The Sun reported that Day kept the pig in her apartment until her landlord threatened her with eviction. Eventually, amid criticism for taking the animal out of its natural habitat, she had to surrender the pig to the animal welfare charity RSPCA.

"The sadness I am going through or the sadness the pig is going through at losing me is better than him being slaughtered," Day said at the time.