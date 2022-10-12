×
Tags: American Idol Finalist | Crash

'American Idol' Finalist Dies in Vehicle Crash

'American Idol' Finalist Dies in Vehicle Crash

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 12:17 PM EDT

A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.

Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn't injured, the crash report said.

Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol" last year.

American Idol Finalist, Crash
Wednesday, 12 October 2022 12:17 PM
