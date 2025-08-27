'American Idol' Exec and Husband's Cause of Death Revealed

"American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to death certificates.

The couple, both 70, were killed inside their $4.5 million home in Encino, California, on July 10. Court documents cited by People state Deluca died within seconds of being shot, while Kaye lived for several minutes before succumbing to her injuries. Although the shootings occurred on July 10, their official date of death is listed as July 14, when police discovered their bodies during a welfare check.

According to a police affidavit reviewed by People, investigators believe the couple was murdered after returning from a grocery run and encountering an intruder. Their front door was unlocked, and the security alarm had been disabled. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said last month that the gun used in the killings belonged to the victims.

People also reported that Los Angeles police responded to two separate 911 calls on July 10 about a possible burglary at the residence. The first came from a neighbor who saw a man jump the fence, prompting officers and a helicopter to respond. Finding no evidence of forced entry, they left. The second call came from Raymond Boodarian, who police later identified as the suspect. Hochman said Boodarian placed the call from his own cellphone and gave his name, which eventually helped police track him down.

Boodarian, 22, was arrested on July 15 and charged two days later with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree burglary. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

During his arraignment on Aug. 20, Boodarian refused to respond to the judge.

"Mr. Boodarian, can you hear me? Mr. Boodarian?" Judge Martin Herscovitz asked repeatedly, People reported. The defendant stayed silent.

Boodarian's attorney, public defender Nancy Kolocotronis, told the court her client has "severe mental health issues." She added, "He's appearing today in a suicide gown," referring to a protective garment often used for inmates considered at risk of self-harm.

Herscovitz suspended the arraignment and scheduled Boodarian to appear in mental health court on Sept. 3. "The record will reflect he's staring into space and not responding to the court's questions," the judge said. "Due to this behavior, the court entertains a doubt as to defendant's mental competency," Herscovitz said, according to Billboard.