'American Idol' Star Debra Byrd Dead at 72

"American Idol" star Debra Byrd, known as a vocal coach for 10 seasons of the hit singing competition, has died at age 72.

Byrd died March 5 in Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

Byrd, who also appeared on "The Voice," taught many successful artists, including Grammy winners, recording artists, actors, musicians, and Broadway stars.

She worked closely with Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Bob Dylan, Barry Manilow, and many others.

Originally from Cleveland, Byrd studied at Kent State University and trained at the Karamu and Dobama Theaters. She later joined Manilow's ensemble, Ladyflash, and toured globally with him for many years as a prominent backup vocalist.

"This is one of the saddest days of my life," Manilow wrote on X. "I just can't wrap around the fact that Debra Byrd is no longer with me. She was one of the most wonderful friends I've ever had. I will miss you forever, my love."

Byrd teamed up with Bob Dylan during his tour in Australia, Hard to Handle: Bob Dylan in Concert, where he performed alongside Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and later collaborated with him again on "Band of the Hand," featuring Petty and Stevie Nicks. Additionally, she provided voice lessons to Dylan.

Byrd also enjoyed a successful acting career. She drew praise for her leading role as Da Singer in the national touring production of Broadway's "Bring In 'Da Noise,' Bring In 'Da Funk'" and earned a nomination for a 2001 Black Theatre Alliance Award for her performance in "Could It Be Magic."

Her Broadway credits included roles in "The Human Comedy," "Barry Manilow on Broadway," "Haarlem Nocturne," and contributions to both Broadway and national tour productions of "Ain't Misbehavin'."

Additionally, Byrd showcased her vocal talents in film soundtracks such as "The Lion King," "2½," and "Sister Act II."

Byrd sang in the choir for "Mighty River" in 2018 at the Oscars and served as a vocal coach for the 2014 ceremony.

NBC also recruited her to supervise vocal production for their 2019 Super Bowl tribute to Prince, directed by Spike Lee.